4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.