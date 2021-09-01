4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0