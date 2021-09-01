4-Day Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
