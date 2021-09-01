Cancel
Punxsutawney, PA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Punxsutawney News Watch
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Punxsutawney Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Punxsutawney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bjIk1DB00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

