Daily Weather Forecast For Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0