Ogdensburg, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Ogdensburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogdensburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjIiSmj00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

