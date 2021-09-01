Weather Forecast For Lexington

LEXINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.