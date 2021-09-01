Cancel
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Mac Jones era in New England has begun. The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for the rookie to open the season as New England’s quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been announced.

