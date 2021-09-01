Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Family Donates $200,000 to Support Studies Into Freezing of Gait

By Margarida Maia
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

A $200,000 gift from the Cargill family will help to support studies into gait that is affected by Parkinson’s disease. The money, from the estate of Bob and Sara Lou Cargill and given by their daughter Sara Beth Lee and her husband John Lee, who has Parkinson’s, will go toward the Virmani Gait Laboratory. The lab is headed by Tuhin Virmani, MD, PhD, co-director of the Movement Disorders Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gait#Cargill Family#Charity#Cargill Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Is brain inflammation the missing trigger?

The difference between people with amyloid brain plaque who develop Alzheimer’s disease and those who do not appears to be inflammation. An excessive activation of the brain’s microglial cells encourages the growth of tau protein tangles that characterize the disease. The study suggests combination therapies addressing both amyloid plaque buildup...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

Support cancer patients by donating blood in McDowell. Here are local drives for September

Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. More than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Donated blood is a lifesaving gift most healthy people can give. The community is encouraged to donate blood with the American Red Cross on any of the following dates to help those with cancer and many others who need blood:
Lander, WYcounty10.com

SageWest supports Lander Presents with big donation

SageWest Chief Executive Officer, John Ferrelli presented Lander Presents Board Member, Jenna Ackerman with a donation of $1,000 through the Lander Community Foundation. The final Lander Live concert is Israel Nash TONIGHT, Friday, August 27 at 5:30 pm in Lander City Park. This is a free event.
Murray, UTmurrayjournal.com

Volunteers called on to support/donate to Murray Greenhouse Foundation

While special needs children have opportunities in the school systems to foster and grow, a void in public services faces them as adults once they tap out of the system at age 22. Since 2008, the nonprofit Murray Greenhouse Foundation (6366 S. 900 East) provides intellectually disabled young adults a safe place to learn independence and life skills and have a social outlet.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

MISD, ECISD receive donations to support vaccination for staff

Midland ISD and Ector County ISD are the recipients of up to $200,000 each from the Scharbauer Foundation to support vaccination efforts for staff. The funds will be distributed to teachers, staff and substitute teachers of these institutions and IDEA Permian Basin schools, who receive the vaccine in order to stay healthy and continue educating Midland and Odessa students.
Drinksparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Sweet Marjoram Tea May Lessen Non-motor Symptoms

Daily consumption of sweet marjoram tea, in addition to standard antiparkinsonian medication, may help reduce non-motor symptoms and depression in people with Parkinson’s disease, a small study suggests. Notably, the one-month intervention, while safe, was found to have no significant effect on patients’ motor symptoms, even though they showed a...
Chesapeake Beach, MDBay Net

Local Business Makes Donation To Support Local Overdose Prevention Efforts

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. - The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. (CAASA) recently accepted a donation from Abner’s Crabhouse and A&A Gaming of Chesapeake Beach. Members of CAASA’s Board of Directors and Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat Mahoney were on hand to accept the donation from Bobby Abner. “Their generous donation is instrumental in supporting activities associated with International Overdose Awareness Day and will assist with continued outreach in the community,” stated Debbi Mister, President, CAASA Board of Directors.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Homeostasis and Parkinson’s: Understanding the 2nd Dopamine Center

In my book “Possibilities with Parkinson’s: A Fresh Look,” the insular cortex is described as the second dopamine center. Researchers surmise that the second dopamine center contributes to the nonmotor symptoms associated with the disease and its individualistic presentation. The second dopamine center is largely responsible for our “felt self,”...
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Interface benefit to support kids, families

Interface Children and Family Services will host the eighth annual Hope and Light Community Benefit at 6 p.m. Sat., Sept. 18 under the stars at Sherwood Country Club. The event will include more than 250 philanthropic community members, business leaders and community partners coming together to support Interface’s role in keeping children, families, individuals and communities safe and healthy through comprehensive social services.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Lowe Family Young Scholars Receives $5,000 Donation

Lowe Family Young Scholars will get a boost in support thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson and marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to executive director Michael Secora. “It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Novel Mini Brains Mimic Major Pathological Features of Parkinson’s Disease

Tiny brains-in-a-dish that mimic the major pathological features of Parkinson’s disease have been made for the first time. The research, led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) and Duke-NUS Medical School, published in the Annals of Neurology, offers a new way to study how the degenerative brain disease progresses and explore possible new treatments.
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

UF Health Researcher, Collaborators Discover Compounds to Boost Stroke Recovery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — When a patient suffers a stroke, oxygen-starved brain cells begin dying within minutes. In these crucial moments, the brain produces a vital catalyst to protect itself and aid in recovery. That catalyst — an enzyme known as neurolysin — activates a cascade of chemical messengers that reduce...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...
Mental Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Preexisting Bipolar Disorder Worsens Parkinson’s Problems

A previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder negatively affects the course of Parkinson’s disease, and is associated with greater neuropsychiatric and cognitive problems, poorer treatment outcomes, and shorter survival, a study shows. Also, a greater proportion of Parkinson’s patients with preexisting bipolar disorder had a history of either condition in the...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

South Rotary supports student’s dream with donation

The Rotary International theme for the 2021-22 Rotary Year is “Serve to Change Lives.” That is what Lincoln South Rotary Club President DeEtta Vrana set out to do after reading the Lincoln Journal Star article about Lincoln High School senior Zaineb Aljumayaat, who competed in a national competition to create a prom dress out of duct tape.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

$1.8M Earmarked for Cutting-edge Parkinson’s Research

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) has awarded $1.85 million to research projects focused on innovative tools and strategies to advance care and treatment of Parkinson’s disease for the 2021–2022 funding year. For the second year in a row, ADPA’s annual research funding included specialized grants to projects focused on...
Monroe County, PATimes News

AllOne Foundation donates $25K for families

Pocono Mountains United Way received a $25,000 grant from AllOne Foundation to support the Smile In-Home Mentoring program. The Smile Program is an intensive tool for reaching families and children ages 3-5 years who live in Monroe County. Families participating in the program receive home and virtual visits that can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy