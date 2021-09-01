Family Donates $200,000 to Support Studies Into Freezing of Gait
A $200,000 gift from the Cargill family will help to support studies into gait that is affected by Parkinson’s disease. The money, from the estate of Bob and Sara Lou Cargill and given by their daughter Sara Beth Lee and her husband John Lee, who has Parkinson’s, will go toward the Virmani Gait Laboratory. The lab is headed by Tuhin Virmani, MD, PhD, co-director of the Movement Disorders Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).parkinsonsnewstoday.com
