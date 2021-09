Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034, one year earlier than projected last year, unless Congress acts to address the program’s finances, according the annual report released last week by the Social Security and Medicare trustees. The report finds that, in 13 years, the combined Social Security trust funds for retirement and disability will only be able to pay out 78% of benefits. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivors benefits, is expected to be depleted by 2033, also a year earlier than reported last year.