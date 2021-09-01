Cancel
Agriculture

Lobster fishing will face restrictions to try to save whales

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s lobster fishing industry is facing a host of new harvesting restrictions amid a new push from the federal government to try to save a vanishing species of whale. The new rules, which have loomed over the profitable lobster industry for years and were announced Tuesday...

State
Maine State
#Lobster Fishing#Commercial Fishing#Whales#Lobsters#Fishing Industry#Ap#Noaa
Fishing
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculturenationalfisherman.com

Bering Sea crabbers talk shutdown, facing biomass disaster head on

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced on Friday, Sept. 3, that the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery would be closed for the 2021-22 season, for the first time in 25 years. The announcement came in advance of the management decision-making process, providing the crab fleet time to make any possible adjustments.
Agriculturemainepublic.org

'A Total Reinvention Of The Lobster Fishery': Two Takes On The Impact Of New Federal Regulations To Protect Right Whales

Last week the federal government issued its long-awaited set of regulations— including a switch to ropeless traps — that aim to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from deadly entanglements in fishing gear. There are fewer than 370 of the animals left on the planet, and federal regulators have a goal to quickly reduce their risk of entanglement by 68%, and further reduce that risk by 98% within a decade.
Maine Stateislandadvantages.com

Lobster fishing banned in huge swath of Maine waters

The federal government will close 967 square miles of the Gulf of Maine to lobster fishing from October to January every year in order to protect the endangered right whale, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on August 31. Regulators said the closed area, Lobster Management Area 1...
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

To save endangered whales, the United States has announced new fishing regulations.

To save endangered whales, the United States has announced new fishing regulations. The administration of US President Joe Biden announced new commercial fishing regulations on Tuesday in an effort to safeguard critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement, which is a main cause of death for them. However, conservationists...
Politicsoceana.org

Feds Release Final Regulations that Fail to Protect North Atlantic Right Whales from Deadly Fishing Gear Entanglements

Oceana campaign director Whitney Webber released the following statement in response to the final rule:. “After four years of rulemaking, it’s disheartening that despite the legal obligation to be stewards of North Atlantic right whales and help them recover, the government has once again failed to take aggressive action. North Atlantic right whales are sliding closer toward extinction due to known, human-caused risks, including fishing gear entanglements. In February of this year, an 11-year-old male known as ‘Cottontail’ was found dead off South Carolina after being entangled in fishing gear for months. With only around 360 whales remaining, there is no room for shortsighted solutions. We can recover this species, but it will take meaningful, strong regulations to keep deaths below one per year —the level the National Marine Fisheries Service says is needed to support recovery.
AnimalsScranton Times

Save whales, ourselves

As our boat slowly traversed a large channel south of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in southeast Alaska in June, we were surrounded by more than 30 humpback whales. There was no wind. No other boats. The water was flat and calm.
Maine Statefox5ny.com

Saving Atlantic right whales: NOAA weighs new rules for fishing gear

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal ocean regulators are considering new rules to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to entanglement in the gear. Most of the government's efforts to protect them have focused on regulating gear used to harvest lobsters and Jonah crabs.
Animalsfortwaynesnbc.com

Feds eye new rules to protect right whales from fishing gear

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal ocean regulators are considering new rules to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. The whales number only about 360 and are vulnerable to entanglement in the gear. Most of the government’s efforts to protect them has focused on regulating gear used to...
Delaware Statefox5dc.com

Ocean experts working to save fin whale stranded near Delaware shore

LEWES, Del. - Ocean experts in Delaware are on the scene after a fin whale became stranded on the bayside of the Point of Cape Henlopen State Park. Fin whales are endangered "throughout their range," according to the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute. When they arrived on Thursday, MERR...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Try Fall Fishing In Maine – What You Can Expect

With the end of summer, most people put away their fishing poles as well. Although you may be surprised but some of the best fishing of the year can be had in the early fall. Talk to many "in the know" and you will hear amazing stories of the huge fish that get landed in the early fall. The fact is that many fish are large after a summers worth of feeding.
Hobbiespullmanradio.com

Record Low Steelhead Run Forces Fishing Restrictions

A record low run of fish is forcing new restrictions on the steelhead fishing season. Fish managers initially expected nearly 90,000 steelhead to return to the Columbia River. So far only about 36,000 fish have shown up. That’s the lowest number on record for this time of year. The Washington...

