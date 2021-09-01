Cancel
Olympic champ Zverev wins at US Open; Djokovic set to begin

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Sports Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev ran his winning streak to 12 matches by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Open. The No. 4 seed from Germany stopped Novak Djokovic’s quest for a Golden Slam in Tokyo and...

