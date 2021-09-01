Labour has gone suspiciously quiet on the issue of illegal immigration
The migrant crisis (if “crisis” is the right word) is electorally toxic for a government that promised to take back control of our borders post-EU. This week’s revelation that the number of removals of illegal immigrants has reached the lowest level since records began will play badly across the country, and not just in traditional Tory areas. That the figures coincide with record numbers of migrants arriving directly from France in makeshift boats on the south coast compounds the political seriousness of the issue.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0