In April Joey Votto looked like he had found new life. Just a few weeks into the season my colleague Brian Menendez had an inkling that Votto had plenty in the tank. He pegged Votto as a ‘bounce-back’ candidate, pointing to a number of factors that were encouraging for the near 38-year-old. Over the last four months, Votto has proved Brian was right, and that his renaissance is real and sustainable for a full season.