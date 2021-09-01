Larry Woody's Woods & Waters

I’m Woody. I have four humans, and they love me a ton, and I love them back. I usually start my day by playing with my humans and then napping and then snuggling my humans, and then I do it again. That’s pretty much my schedule all day every day. But two of the humans have to go to some place called “school,” and Dad has to work at the office. But at least Mom works from home. Mom put a big soft chair next to the window so I can sit with my people and look out at the world and watch the cars go by all day at any time I want. One of my humans spends all his time snuggling me, and it is awesome. One just got home from camp, and the moment he walked in, he gave me a big hug. Follow me on Instagram @pupparoowoody!