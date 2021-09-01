Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Larry Woody's Woods & Waters

By LARRY WOODY larrywoody@gmail.com
cheathamcountyexchange.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts are underway to restore the big, ferocious fish called jackfish by generations of mountain folk who wrestled them out of clear, cool streams on the Cumberland Plateau. One memorable summer morning in 1964, I wrestled out one myself. More on that in a minute. By the 1970s, jackfish were...

www.cheathamcountyexchange.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Woods Waters#Jackfish#Obed#The Crossville Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Animalsrobertsoncountyconnection.com

WOODY: Talking turtles and toes

If you’re wading along and a giant alligator snapping turtle suddenly latches onto your toe, be gentle with it. It’s a protected species. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has launched an alligator snapping turtle restoration program. It has stocked the pugnacious reptiles in some West Tennessee waters, and asks the public not to harass them.
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Woody, age 4

I’m Woody. I have four humans, and they love me a ton, and I love them back. I usually start my day by playing with my humans and then napping and then snuggling my humans, and then I do it again. That’s pretty much my schedule all day every day. But two of the humans have to go to some place called “school,” and Dad has to work at the office. But at least Mom works from home. Mom put a big soft chair next to the window so I can sit with my people and look out at the world and watch the cars go by all day at any time I want. One of my humans spends all his time snuggling me, and it is awesome. One just got home from camp, and the moment he walked in, he gave me a big hug. Follow me on Instagram @pupparoowoody!
Animalsrobertsoncountyconnection.com

WOODY: Cats are purrrrrrfect hunters

At the risk of sounding catty, domestic felines have been short-changed by outdoor writers. That occurred to me the other night as I was sorting through a collection of musty old Outdoor Life and Field & Stream magazines. They featured dogs retrieving mallards, treeing coons and pointing quail, and there were stories about faithful old hounds snoozing by the fire after their hunting days were done.
Ohio StateUrbana Citizen

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival returns

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is back for 2021 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624 N. U.S. 68. After a break last year, the 19th edition of the festival will be held on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25 – instead of its traditional three-day weekend format. Festival-goers, though, will be treated to the same crowd-pleasing mix of great food (including fresh seafood from the farm), family fun and live music performed on an outdoor stage.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Why Has Someone Abandoned this Old Missouri Farmhouse?

It looks like it was a very well-built home many decades ago. But, now it's a mystery why someone has abandoned this remote old Missouri farmhouse. Several things worth noting before I share the video from a backyard explorer. #1. He doesn't give the exact location because he doesn't want intruders causing problems for the guy that owns it. #2. He took the time to get permission before going in and recording this video. Trespassing is not cool. That being said, this is an interesting look back into the past of a farmhouse that has seen better days.
Lifestylewiscassetnewspaper.com

Celebrating Five Years: Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

It’s hard to believe that it has been five years since Maine’s first national monument — Katahdin Woods and Waters — was signed into being. On Aug. 24, 2016, following many years of hard work, an incredible 87,500 acres of northern forest landscape became permanently protected. The land is a woven quilt of mountains, bogs, ponds, streams, and rivers. Nestled up against the eastern side of another of Maine’s most beloved treasures—Baxter State Park—the lands of Katahdin Woods and Waters, combined with the park and other conservations lands, makes up a massive area that protects an immensity of trees and other plants as well as birds, mammals, snakes, amphibians, fish, insects, and other wildlife. As if that were not amazing enough, the forests that are part of the landscape here are cleansing the atmosphere of climate-changing carbon and locking it into long-term storage while pumping out the oxygen that keeps us all alive.
Animalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Photo of the Week: Woody Woodpecker in the neighborhood

Reader Kerry Burns sent us this great photo of a Pileated Woodpecker in her yard. She said they frequently hear the birds’ distinct call around the property, but rarely see them. “My mother-in-law encouraged me to submit this picture,” Kerry wrote. “There were two of them, either fighting or trying...
Union Pier, MIHerald-Palladium

A walk through Union Pier's Goldberry Woods

Nestled near a curve in the Galien River is Goldberry Woods. It’s off the beaten path, even for those who know their way around Southwest Michigan. “Yet we’re close to Lake Michigan and Red Arrow Highway,” says Julie Haberichter, who with her husband, Eric, owns and operates the inn/microfarm in Union Pier.
Recipesinkansascity.com

Jonathan’s Wood-Fire BBQ & Seafood

At Jonathans we only use the highest quality wood for grilling and smoking. Mesquite, oak, maple, pecan, hickory, cherry and apple. Meat cooked on a wood fire grill tastes differently than food cooked any other way.
Animalswilsonpost.com

WOODY’S Woods & Waters

At the risk of sounding catty, domestic felines have been short-changed by outdoor writers. That occurred to me the other night as I was sorting through a collection of musty old Outdoor Life and Field & Stream magazines. They featured dogs retrieving mallards, treeing coons and pointing quail, and there were stories about faithful old hounds snoozing by the fire after their hunting days were done.
Charitieswilsonpost.com

Larry Woody's Outdoor Notebook

The recent Tennessee Conservation Raffle, conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, generated $1,880,500, up from last year’s $1.2 million. A total of 170,099 tickets were sold, up 65% from the inaugural raffle. The funds help support various state conservation projects in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Among...
Charitiesrobertsoncountyconnection.com

Larry Woody's Outdoor Notebook

The recent Tennessee Conservation Raffle, conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, generated $1,880,500, up from last year’s $1.2 million. A total of 170,099 tickets were sold, up 65% from the inaugural raffle. The funds help support various state conservation projects in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy