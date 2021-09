Loyola is making an effort to offer resources to students impacted by Hurricane Ida after it made its way from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast this week. The Category 4 storm caused massive destruction, power outages and flooding in Louisiana, Mississippi and other parts of the Gulf Coast, the Associated Press reported. Ida was then downgraded to a tropical storm before it made its way up to the East Coast where it caused major rainfall and flooding places like New York and New Jersey, Reuters reported.