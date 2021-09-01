Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window
Ange Postecoglou has declared himself pleased with the way his Celtic squad emerged from a busy transfer window. The late deadline-day addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham made it 12 new additions to the Hoops dressing room which had been bolstered hours earlier by 22-year-old Portuguese winger Joao Felipe Jota, who joined on loan from Benfica, and 26-year-old Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who signed from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.www.fourfourtwo.com
