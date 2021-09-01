Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnge Postecoglou has declared himself pleased with the way his Celtic squad emerged from a busy transfer window. The late deadline-day addition of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham made it 12 new additions to the Hoops dressing room which had been bolstered hours earlier by 22-year-old Portuguese winger Joao Felipe Jota, who joined on loan from Benfica, and 26-year-old Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who signed from Dutch side VVV-Venlo on a five-year contract.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Christie
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Leigh Griffiths
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transfer Window#Bournemouth#Celtic#Tottenham#Portuguese#Dutch#French#Crystal Palace#Kyogo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Rangers did right thing with bans for Kyogo Furuhashi abuse – Ange Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou noted the action Rangers took against fans who racially abused Kyogo Furuhashi as the “right thing” to do.The Ibrox club handed out indefinite bans to supporters after a social media video showed travelling fans singing racist songs about the Hoops’ Japanese forward.The footage emerged on Sunday afternoon when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.The Govan club investigated the incident and have also taken action against the supporters club which organised the tickets and coach trip to the Highlands.Ahead of the second leg of the Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar on...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou tips Liam Scales to be a big hit at Celtic

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign defender Liam Scales from Shamrock Rovers. The 23-year-old will join Celtic after Rovers missed out on a place in the Europa League group stage following defeat by Flora Tallinn on Thursday night. Celtic say Scales will sign a four-year contract. Manager Ange Postecoglou...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou comments on Celtic duo’s Parkhead future

It is safe to say that several players have rediscovered their form ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the manager of Celtic. One of the players who appears to have completely turned things around is Ryan Christie. The Scottish international did not have a good 2020/21 campaign but...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou hopes Celtic can build momentum with Old Firm derby win

Ange Postecoglou sees Sunday’s trip to Ibrox as a great chance to establish the style of football his Celtic team are developing. The Hoops have grown in confidence since Postecoglou suffered defeat against Hearts and a Champions League exit in his first three games. Celtic have been helped by new...
SoccerBBC

Celtic: Why Ange Postecoglou's side approach Old Firm derby with optimism

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 29 August Time: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Listen live on Sportsound and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene. Pessimism has turned to positivity for Celtic as they approach the opening Old Firm derby of the season at...
SoccerSporting News

Ange Postecoglou reveals key Celtic regret in Rangers loss

Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers on Sunday in his first taste of an Old Firm Derby and conceded a key regret following the final whistle. The Hoops were competitive at a packed Ibrox but failed to make the most of their chances...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Kyogo makes confession about Celtic role and Ange Postecoglou

It is safe to say that Kyogo Furuhashi has come in and quickly become a fan favourite at Celtic. The Japanese star’s impact at the club in such a short span of time has been incredible and one would be hoping that he can continue to perform like this throughout the course of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy