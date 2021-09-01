Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou noted the action Rangers took against fans who racially abused Kyogo Furuhashi as the “right thing” to do.The Ibrox club handed out indefinite bans to supporters after a social media video showed travelling fans singing racist songs about the Hoops’ Japanese forward.The footage emerged on Sunday afternoon when Rangers were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.The Govan club investigated the incident and have also taken action against the supporters club which organised the tickets and coach trip to the Highlands.Ahead of the second leg of the Europa League play-off against AZ Alkmaar on...