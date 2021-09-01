Ederson eyes Champions League win after signing new Man City deal to 2026

Follow live reaction after the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League group-stage draw tonight. Holders Chelsea will play Juventus in the group stage while runners-up Manchester City will take on Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain. Six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid while Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.Chelsea were placed in Group H, which also included final hosts Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo, in Thursday’s draw for the competition. Premier League champions City were drawn in what seemed a particularly competitive Group A, also featuring 2020 semi-finalists Leipzig and Bruges.Liverpool’s Group B was completed by Porto and AC Milan - winners of nine titles between them - with United also up against Atalanta and Young Boys.Follow latest reaction and analysis from Istanbul: Read More Chelsea face Juventus after Champions League drawManchester City face PSG after Champions League drawManchester United face Villarreal after Champions League drawLiverpool face Atletico Madrid after Champions League draw