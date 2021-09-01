Cancel
Ederson eyes Champions League win after signing new Man City deal to 2026

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoalkeeper Ederson has set his sights on ending Manchester City’s long wait for a Champions League title after committing his future to the club until 2026. After signing his contract extension the Brazil international wasted no time in setting out his primary aim for the next stage of his City career.

