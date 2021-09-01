5 missing after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes into sea near San Diego
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Five U.S. Navy service members are missing after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego, authorities said.
The Navy said the MH-60S chopper, operating off the USS Abraham Lincoln, went into the water on Tuesday afternoon about 60 nautical miles off shore.
The helicopter was carrying six people. One sailor was rescued.
"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," The Navy said in a statement.
The helicopter crew had been conducting routine flight operations, the Navy said.
