Vaccine passports are banned in Texas

Twenty states, including Texas, have banned vaccine passports.

A vaccine passport is either a paper or digital form used to verify someone's vaccine history.

The idea of having to show you are protected against COVID-19 has stirred up some controversy.

On June 7, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issue an order prohibiting government agencies and businesses from requiring people to show proof of vaccination. On June 29, another order was issued prohibiting proof of vaccination requirements. The governor's executive order bans government entities at the state, county and local levels from asking people to prove their vaccination status.

The owner of House of Rock in downtown Corpus Christi says he had considered vaccine passports for certain events before the legislation was passed.

“We like to work well with the artist, there are certain artist that would like to require that," said House of Rock owner Casey Lain. "There are certain bands that will come through our venue and play but they want to make sure everyone has been vaccinated, several artist want to make sure everyone going backstage has been vaccinated.”

Annette Rodriguez with the Nueces County Health Authority said she has heard why some people are opposed to the idea of having a digital vaccination record.

“You can even have your vaccination record on your phone but I think a lot of people worry that if they show their phone their giving away their information,” said Rodriguez.

So far, Hawaii, New York and Oregon are the only states to endorse vaccine passports.

Check out other Texas laws that might affect you starting Sept. 1 here.

