Owensboro, KY

AMVETS Post 75 Hosting Benefit For the Family of Hannah Fuller

By Angel Welsh
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 7 days ago

AMVETS Post 75 is hosting a benefit to help aid the family of Hannah Fuller. Hannah leaves behind two small children and a grieving family. Here's how you can help. Angel here and earlier this year I had the opportunity to go into Mendy's Kitchen on Crabtree Avenue for a remote broadcast. I was greeted by a bubbly and adorable blonde. She was completely full of life and made everyone around her smile too. This gal was Hannah Fuller. While I only got to hang out with her for a very short period of time she made a huge impact on me. She loved her job and her co-workers and she just loved living life. I learned more about this young lady in a couple of hours than I know about a lot of people in my life. When you hear about people letting their light shine Hannah did it like a boss! When I heard about the loss of her life it broke my heart. Such a beautiful soul took way too soon.

WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

