Electrification ‘not enough’ to meet Paris climate goals, consultant says

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global push to produce all electricity from clean sources won’t be enough to meet the net-zero target of the Paris climate agreement, according to a new report from energy consultant DNV. DNV’s fifth annual Energy Transition Outlook comes two months before COP26, the climate summit of world leaders, in...

#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy Sources#Climate Change#Dnv#Energy Transition Outlook
Economy
Clean Energy
Industry
Energy Industry
EnvironmentNew Scientist

58 per cent of oil must stay in the ground to meet 1.5°C climate goal

Energy companies and nations must leave nine-tenths of Earth’s coal and almost two-thirds of its known oil and gas in the ground if the world is to hold temperatures to below 1.5°C of global warming, a target beyond which climate change’s impacts are dangerously amplified, researchers have calculated. Their analysis...
Energy Industryresilience.org

Sustaining the Unsustainable: Why Renewable Energy Companies Are Not Climate Warriors

In the fight to address climate change, renewable energy companies are often assumed to be Jedi Knights. Valiantly struggling to save the planet, wind and solar interests are thought to be locked in mortal combat with large fossil fuel corporations that continue to mine, drill, and blast through the earth’s fragile ecosystems, dragging us all into a grim and sweaty dystopia.
Congress & CourtsRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Climate groups tell Congress to ignore hydrogen ‘hype’

Dozens of climate groups are urging leaders in Congress to avoid funding hydrogen-based technologies in the infrastructure and budget reconciliation packages. In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, the groups warned that the vast majority of hydrogen produced today is created from natural gas and coal, citing a recent Cornell and Stanford University study that found ‘blue’ hydrogen may harm the climate more than burning fossil fuel.
Energy IndustryPosted by
InsideClimate News

To Meet Paris Accord Goal, Most of the World’s Fossil Fuel Reserves Must Stay in the Ground

After a summer of weather extremes that highlighted the urgency of limiting global warming in starkly human terms, new research is clarifying what it will take to do so. In order to have just a 50 percent chance of meeting the most ambitious climate target, the study found, the production of all fossil fuels will need to start declining immediately, and a significant majority of the world’s oil, gas and coal reserves will have to remain underground over the next few decades.
EnvironmentThe Conversation

Climate change: ditch 90% of world’s coal and 60% of oil and gas to limit warming to 1.5°C – experts

Global mean surface temperatures reached 1.2°C above the pre-industrial average in 2020, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in its recent report that Earth could hit 1.5°C in as little as a decade. The 0.3°C separating these two temperatures make a world of difference. Scientists believe that stabilising our warming world’s temperature at 1.5°C could help avoid the most serious effects of climate change.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Forecast: 8 million energy jobs created by meeting Paris agreement

This story originally appeared in AGU’s Eos Magazine and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. Opponents of climate policy say curbing fossil fuel emissions will kill jobs, but a new study showed that switching to renewables would...
Energy Industrytdworld.com

DNV Outlook Warns Electrification Not Enough to Meet Net Zero Target

DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook, now in its fifth year and launched two months before COP26 takes place in Glasgow, provides an independent forecast of developments in the global energy system to 2050. The 2021 report highlights the global pandemic as a 'lost opportunity' for speeding up the energy transition, as...
ChinaWNMT AM 650

China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will explore ways to increase its ocean “carbon sink” and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system as part of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2060, officials said. A carbon sink is a natural or an artificial reservoir that can...
Congress & CourtsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Reconciliation Bill Will Go Big on EVs, Still Won’t Meet Climate Goals

The massive reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress would fall short of achieving President Biden’s 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target, according to a top Senator’s own estimates — and the climate wins it does achieve would come disproportionately from consumer incentives for electric vehicles, rather than by shifting drivers out of cars.
Environmentbizjournals

What's the buzz? SVBJ climate change and business event plugs into electrification

The Silicon Valley Business Journal's special Climate Change and Business event has a new addition to the roster: Rod Diridon Sr. Diridon's name is a big one in the region. Known mostly for his public service on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and his work toward improving public transportation — Diridon Station is named after him — Diridon is also a vocal advocate for more environmentally friendly business practices.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Unextractable fossil fuels in a 1.5 °C world

Parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement pledged to limit global warming to well below 2 °C and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C relative to pre-industrial times1. However, fossil fuels continue to dominate the global energy system and a sharp decline in their use must be realized to keep the temperature increase below 1.5 °C (refs. 2,3,4,5,6,7). Here we use a global energy systems model8 to assess the amount of fossil fuels that would need to be left in the ground, regionally and globally, to allow for a 50 per cent probability of limiting warming to 1.5 °C. By 2050, we find that nearly 60 per cent of oil and fossil methane gas, and 90 per cent of coal must remain unextracted to keep within a 1.5 °C carbon budget. This is a large increase in the unextractable estimates for a 2 °C carbon budget9, particularly for oil, for which an additional 25 per cent of reserves must remain unextracted. Furthermore, we estimate that oil and gas production must decline globally by 3 per cent each year until 2050. This implies that most regions must reach peak production now or during the next decade, rendering many operational and planned fossil fuel projects unviable. We probably present an underestimate of the production changes required, because a greater than 50 per cent probability of limiting warming to 1.5 °C requires more carbon to stay in the ground and because of uncertainties around the timely deployment of negative emission technologies at scale.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

World’s longest underground transmission line will transport wind energy to Germany’s grid

Today, global engineering and consultancy group DMT GROUP said it has been appointed to support two critical elements of the construction of SuedLink, the longest underground power cable in the world. The 700-km 100% underground SuedLink transmission line will transport wind energy from northern Germany to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and better integrate sources of renewable energy into Germany’s electricity grid.
Global WarmingPosted by
WEKU

Enough With The Climate Jargon: Scientists Aim For Clearer Messages On Global Warming

Here's a sentence that's basically unintelligible to most people: Humans must mitigate global warming by pursuing an unprecedented transition to a carbon neutral economy. A recent study found that some of the most common terms in climate science are confusing to the general public. The study tested words that are frequently used in international climate reports, and it concluded that the most confusing terms were "mitigation," "carbon neutral" and "unprecedented transition."
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

RENOVA participates in 17.4-MW Kiangan Hydroelectric Power Project in Philippines

RENOVA Inc. announces that it is participating in the 17.4-MW Kiangan Hydroelectric Power Project currently under development in Ifugao Province, Philippines and the project concluded loan agreements with the Philippine Development Bank and other financial institutions as of Aug. 26, 2021. The Kiangan project will be RENOVA’s first hydroelectric power...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Analysis: U.S. solar project pipeline totals 17.4 GW

Global supply chain pressures led to a year-over-year decline in new solar power capacity additions in the second quarter of 2021 in the U.S., according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But, researchers wrote, demand is strong with 17.4 gigawatts of capacity under construction. The U.S. added 1,968...

