Et Cetera: St. John in Exile Writes His Gospel
The popular medieval prayer book called a Book of Hours typically opened with excerpts from the four Gospels. As opposed to being in canonical order — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — they were in chronological order, beginning with John’s Gospel. The “chronology” follows the life of Christ from the Incarnation. The phrase “In the beginning was the Word” (John 1:1) recalls the moment of the Annunciation, when Mary hears Gabriel’s words, “Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee” (Luke 1:28). Gabriel’s utterance signaled the divine conception of Jesus.columbiametro.com
