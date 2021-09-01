Made in Cola Town

From creator and writer Deji LaRay, and executive produced by LaRay, Cedric the Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald, among others, comes Johnson, the first Black show in a while that actually exceeded the notoriously high standard I set for shows from creators of color. I’ve written pieces that were basically along the lines of, “Here’s what this show did wrong, and here’s what they should have done,” especially when said show is on a network that focuses on content for the Black community. Johnson, and Bounce TV, a subsidiary of E.W. Scripps Company, fit that bill, but that’s where the similarities end, as far as my previous critiques go. Johnson is fresh, relatable, current and authentic, while also maintaining a distinctive sense of humor. I’m almost afraid to ask, but … could this be the show I’ve been looking for?