Bound to the Past
While Beowulf is one of the most important and most translated works of medieval English literature, its study universally strikes fear in the hearts of those studying it. Enter Dr. Scott Gwara, a University of South Carolina professor of English language and literature. He spent six years completing a 420-page book on the 3,182 alliterative lines. After Heroic Identity in the World of Beowulf was published in 2008, he quipped, “I needed something else to do, something easier.” He then focused on cataloguing and expanding a collection of extremely rare, handwritten medieval manuscripts, many of which are housed in the Thomas Cooper Library at USC.columbiametro.com
