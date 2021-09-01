CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonrisa Senior Living is Now Open for Residents in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Sonrisa, a premier independent living community, has completed construction and is pleased to announce they are officially welcoming residents into their new home. Managed by Milestone Retirement Communities for Alliance Residential Realty, Sonrisa Senior Living is located at 1031 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678. The community provides an exuberant and exciting environment combined with the latest technology, services, and amenities to make it a stand-out in the area.

