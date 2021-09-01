Cancel
Covid-19 death toll passes 8,000 mark in Wales

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll for the Covid-19 pandemic in Wales has passed the 8,000 mark, according to the Office for National Statistics. There were 18 deaths involving Covid-19 in the latest weekly figures, one fewer than the week before. It takes the overall total since the pandemic began in March last...

