This Top 5 Smallest Wisconsin Towns, Number One Knows Who Dealt it…

This summer my almost 10-year-old nephew has been obsessed with surfing, and he's not referring to the kind of surfing you do in California or Hawaii. He's talking about the kind you can do with a boat on a lake in Wisconsin. Here comes the part where I admit I didn't know you could 'surf' behind a boat. (Judge me if you want to). Wakeboard, ski, kneeboard, barefoot, sure, I know about all that and have failed miserably at attempts to do most of them myself.