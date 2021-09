Three members of the same family died from gunshot wounds at a property in Co Kerry in a suspected murder-suicide, Irish authorities have confirmed.After being called to a home in Listowel on Tuesday evening, Gardai discovered the deceased as well as a firearm at the scene. They found the bodies of a woman in her 60s and her son, who was in his 20s, inside the property, and the body of a man in his 60s outside the back of the building. A Gardai spokesperson said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths. The...