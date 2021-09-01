Leo Kuehn Faulkner, 1933–2021
Leo Kuehn Faulkner, age 88 of Matador, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021 at Matador Health and Rehab Center in Matador. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at East Mound Cemetery in Matador. Officiating were Brother Eddy Helms of First Baptist Church in Matador. Pallbearers were grandsons Matthew Tresser, Gabriel Tresser, Chris Stone, Sam Stone, Austin Stone and Caleb Wager. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.www.caprockcourier.com
