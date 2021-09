Our ReSharper C++ Quick Tips video series has a new episode out! If you missed the previous ones, here are the links:. ReSharper C++ helps you read code, as well as write it. Sure, hover tooltips are great for seeing more details about the code as you read it. But ReSharper can do more – it can show you hints right in the editor, so you can always see what’s going on without ever touching the mouse. This includes hints for parameter names, namespace names, preprocessor directives, and type names: