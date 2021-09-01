Cancel
Music

Sleep Token Books Tour Dates with A.A. Williams

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic artist Sleep Token has announced a brief run of tour dates of the United Kingdom and Ireland this November. Starting in Torquay, England, direct support will be provided by A.A.Williams across all shows except Dublin, and the fan club pre-sale begins today, general sale kicks-off on Friday 3rd September. Sleep Token will release their second album This Place Will Become Your Tomb on September 24th, 2021 via Spinefarm Records. They will also headline the fifth annual Heavy Music Awards (sponsored by Amazon Music), set to take place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, London on Thursday 2 September 2021.

