Any student interested in joining the Varsity Swim team needs to attend our call out meeting on Monday, August 30 right after school in the pool, enter through door G. We will discuss fundraising, conditioning schedule, uniforms and any other information that is needed. If you are unable to attend or want more information about the swim team please see Coach Cope in room 228 or email her at bcope@lakeridgeschools.net. We look forward to having an awesome season with lots of new faces.