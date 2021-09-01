Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tri-cities, WA

Tri-Cities Catalytic Converter Thefts Hot Again

By Woody
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of months ago, during the heatwave, I got up a little earlier than usual to water the plants before I left for work. It was about 4 a.m. and I'm standing in the dark in my front yard. A car suddenly pulled up across the street to my neighbor's house kitty-corner from me. I thought it was strange that he was getting home so late, especially on a work night. He jumped out of the car with a friend and they began working on his older model Ford pickup truck. I thought it was strange and he was making a lot of noise. Then I finally managed to wake up and realize that is not my neighbor, and he's not working on that truck. A couple of thieves were stealing his catalytic converter! I threw down the watering hose and ran in to get my cell phone. By the time I got 911 on the phone, the thieves had driven off.

1027kord.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-cities, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
Tri-cities, WA
Government
City
Ford, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#The Tri Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Pasco Police vs Pasco Fire Tomorrow In a Battle for Blood

The first annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place tomorrow in Pasco! The Pasco Police are competing with the Pasco Fire Department to see who can get the most donations during this drive. Will you stop by the Pasco Police Department on West Clark to make your donation? Or will you go to the Pasco fire department to get a free water bottle? The free water bottle sounds pretty good, so what is the Pasco Police Department offering? They promised to call off the pursuit! (Depending on conditions, and thanks to crappy new laws LOL).
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Pasco Fatality Reported After Car Collides With Classic Car

Pasco Police responded to a fatality collision that sadly ended with one death. According to reports from the Pasco Police, Officers responded Saturday evening at about 7:13 PM, medics and officers responded to a 2-car collision at Court/ Road 88. A bright yellow 1933 Willys hot rod with a fiberglass...
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Car Prowler Caught, Pasco Police Have to Let Him Go

Having been a victim of a car prowler, I really hate to see this happen. But there is some good news along with the bad news here. Neighbors in Pasco caught a car prowler and surrounded him until police got there. Police were able to identify him and cite him, but he didn't go to jail because it was full. I don't really think car prowling should just be a misdemeanor. It's very violating to be a victim of such a crime, but it's just a minor blip to the criminal. Oh well, such is the law. Also such is the law, that if the jail is crowded they would rather just cite him and let him go. I say BS! If the jails are crowded then pack them in there like sardines. Oh, I'm sorry, would that make it too miserable for the criminals? Jail's not supposed to be a happy place. Okay back to the good news. They did identify him and cite him. I wish they would have put him in a crowded jail cell quite frankly.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Home Ignites Due to Oily Rags

Dad always said, lay those rags out, then throw them away...or they'll catch on fire. I was always like, Yeah, right....they'll just magically burst into flames, huh? it turns out dad was right...kind of. Most of our oily rags were from working on vehicles, and generally speaking, motor oil and engine grease don't self-combust. Linseed oil, on the other hand, is a whole different deal. If you use linseed oil and just wad up the rag and throw it away, it heats up chemically as it evaporates, and yes, sets itself on fire! Wanna see it actually happen?
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Richland Restaurant Under Fire for Repeated Mask Violations

One Richland Restaurant is under fire this week for repeated mask violations. According to reports and an article posted by KEPR-TV, five mask violation incidents have been reported against Sterling's Restaurant in Richland. Four of the violations originated from the Queensgate location and one for the George Washington Way location.
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Covid Kills Pasco Man, Thieves Steal All His Guns

Pasco police are looking for your help in a burglary that actually took place in late August. It was the middle of the night and thieves may or may not have known that the occupant of the trailer shown below had recently passed away from covid, but they broke in and stole several pistols plus a rifle and a shotgun. (Guns pictured are NOT the ones stolen).
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Reformed Tri-Cities Legend Resident Loses Covid-19 Battle for Life

A well-known Tri-Cities resident has lost his life due to Covid-19. Richard Linderman has passed away after a valiant, hard-fought battle with Covid-19. Richard was known for helping others get back into the workforce with the group he founded, "Incarceration to Inspiration." He was dedicated to helping people get back to doing the right things. Richard was changing his life and helping others. Incarceration to Inspiration helps former inmates to be successful in society.
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Richland Police Not ‘Playing Around’ With Auto Theft Suspect Named ‘Player’

Richland Police did not release a lot of information, only that they're looking for this guy in connection with possessing a stolen vehicle. No word as to where or when it took place, but they say the guy reportedly goes by the name of "Player." This image shows him on his phone, complete with a backpack seen worn by a lot of suspects these days. Apparently, trying to look like a player?
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Richland Doctor Passed Around Medical Pad Like It Was Candy!

A former Richland Doctor is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute opioid pain medications. Dr. Janet Sue Arnold of Benton City, 63, had used her medical prescription pad unlawfully after she pre-signed hundreds of medical prescriptions and allowed her staff to use them to acquire drugs.
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Local Police Constantly Canceling Pursuits Due to ‘New Laws’

I don't know anybody that supports the new laws that are apparently reforming the police. And yet these laws managed to pass and continue to let criminals go free. Another example is the Pasco police Facebook post where they state that they would have pursued this alleged shoplifter before July, but thanks to the new laws he had to terminate. Just read the comments in the post that I've shared below from the Pasco Police. Where are the supporters of all of these laws? I don't see any supporters in the comments. I don't personally know any supporters. One comment in the post below says that in Seattle they'd let him keep the stuff to sell so he could pay his rent.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

25 Tri-Cities Food Trucks You Desperately Need To Try Before You Die

I'm sitting here drooling, looking at pictures of some of the most amazing foods from our local food trucks. I've got a hit list of the food trucks I want to still try in the Tri-Cities. I've been fortunate to try some Tri-Cities favorites like El Fat Cat Grill and Fresh Out Of The Box but there are so many other scrumptious food trucks worth checking out and I couldn't help but make a list of some of the best ones in the Tri-Cities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy