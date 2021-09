Without so much as a flinch or the faintest hint of regret, Dave Allen is detailing the brutal injuries he sustained over the course of his career. “I’ve woken up paralysed in the back of an ambulance. I’ve sat on the Eurostar home with a concussion while barely being able to see. I’ve been stitched up, broken my nose and perforated my eardrums,” he says, not as a means of bravado but in an attempt to explain how thick boxing runs in his blood. “I probably took years off my life, and I still wouldn’t change it.”It might sound like...