Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Got Dreams of Driving a Zamboni? This Minnesota Town is Looking for You

By Ashli Overlund
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may sound a little silly, but one of my favorite things to do at a Minnesota hockey game is watch the Zamboni driver clear the ice and smooth it over. There's something so relaxing about it. In fact, I've always thought it would be kind of fun to drive the Zamboni. Everyone is watching you and wondering if you'll miss a spot. It's actually pretty intense. There's a little bit of pressure that comes with the job.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Driving#Ice Resurfacer#The Star Tribune#This House For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Do You Feel Walking and Biking is Safe in Your Central Minnesota Neighborhood?

Sidewalks and bike lanes can be found throughout many Central Minnesota neighborhoods but do we have enough? Today many listeners weighed in on the issue. Concerns were raised on the south side of St. Cloud on Cooper Avenue from County Road 75 to 22nd Street where there is no curb and gutter. Another concern on the southside is the lack of sidewalk on 22nd street south with vehicles traveling at a higher rate of speed.
Sauk Rapids, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

It’s Prime Time for Produce, a Fall Farmers Market Guide for Central Minnesota

Harvest season is here and area farmers markets are overflowing with colorful and flavorful produce for us to enjoy. Over Labor Day weekend I stopped by Thorson's Farm Fresh Produce in Long Prairie and snapped the photo above of the gorgeous in-season produce available. Everything from onions to Brussels sprouts, to peppers and pumpkins are all ready for us to pick up.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Giant Cirque Italia Water Circus is in Crossroads Mall Parking Lot

Have you seen this? I just happened by this on Tuesday as it was bring set up. Mostly all you can see from the outside is a whole bunch of tents. And it looks fairly massive. I have seen Cirque shows before, but not with a water feature. This is called a "Water Circus". And it begins tomorrow (September 9) and runs through Sunday the 12th. It's just a one weekend show. But there are a few times set up for shows. Tickets are on sale now and run anywhere from $10 for a child and up to $50 for an adult.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Cyclists Don’t Seem to Want to Use the Bike Lane

The weather has gotten a lot nicer in the past couple of weeks. So, that means that a lot more people are enjoying exercising outside. Even just going on leisurely walk around the neighborhood. And with that, comes the people and families on bikes. And the cool thing about St. Cloud is that in most areas if the road is a busy road, there are bike lanes. They are even made fairly obvious by the bike symbol painted right on the road.
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

More and More Minnesota Businesses & Venues Requiring Vaccines

As the new Delta variant continues to spread like wildfire, more and more Minnesota businesses and venues are starting to require proof of vaccination to be admitted. According to KARE 11 News, the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres have announced that patrons 12 years of age and older, will be required to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to the venues. However, kids under the age of 12 will not be required to show proof of a recent COVID test. This new policy runs through the end of the year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Be Careful This Weekend, Judge Won’t Be in Until Tuesday Morning

This could be the big travel weekend in Minnesota and the Minnesota State Patrol will be out in full force looking for a variety of infractions that may endanger travelers. First off, and I can't believe this is even still an issue, no texting while driving. The State Patrol will be watching for texters, so do yourself and everyone else on the road and don't text and drive. A few seconds with your eyes off the road could be your last.

Comments / 0

Community Policy