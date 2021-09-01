Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Bend Street Crews Use New Rubberized Chip Seal

mycentraloregon.com
 6 days ago

The City of Bend’s Street Preservation Work in 2021 – City street crews improved 74.5 lane miles of roads in Bend. With the City’s ‘Keep good roads good’ philosophy, work focused on using the right treatment at the right time to provide the most cost-effective way to maintain public roads. This included slurry seal, chip seal and paving projects as well as rebuilding the roundabout at Skyliners Road and Mount Washington Drive.

www.mycentraloregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy