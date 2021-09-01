Bend Street Crews Use New Rubberized Chip Seal

The City of Bend’s Street Preservation Work in 2021 – City street crews improved 74.5 lane miles of roads in Bend. With the City’s ‘Keep good roads good’ philosophy, work focused on using the right treatment at the right time to provide the most cost-effective way to maintain public roads. This included slurry seal, chip seal and paving projects as well as rebuilding the roundabout at Skyliners Road and Mount Washington Drive.