The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to move forward a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda: a massive, $3.5 trillion budget plan to expand social programs like Medicare, tackle climate change and fund pre-K and community college. But the narrow vote — 220 to 212 — signaled the tricky process facing the White House and Democrats in the month ahead, as leaders try to appease the various wings of the party. A group of House moderates, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), initially threatened to withhold their support for the budget resolution until there was a vote to pass a...