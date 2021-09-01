Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Scranton closes flood gates as remnants of Ida arrives

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpR3B_0bjHzLJa00

With the rain falling, the work began early Wednesday morning as crews closed the flood gates along the Lackawanna River on Albright Avenue in Scranton.

"We love the dyke and the flood gates. We live in the first house on the other side, and we've had water five times in the house so, this is great for us," said city resident Ned Holmes.

City leaders declared a state of emergency, and they said they are ready with barricades to put up along flood-prone streets and signs warning drivers to steer clear of water-covered roadways.

This comes as Governor Wolf declares a state-wide emergency: getting teams ready to respond to expected flooding all across the state.

"That's excellent; get everybody aware, just let them know. Fortunately, in this neighborhood, now we call it this beautiful dyke and gate system. (It) Sounds like the river is definitely going to be up by the end of the day, definitely going to cause some problems," said Holmes.

Wolf said state emergency workers are already coordinating with city and county leaders about how best to cope with what is coming, and he has asked federal officials to lower requirements for events like this one to qualify for disaster aid.

For the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast, click here .

Check river and stream levels near you here .

Check out the video below for tips on how to stay safe during flash flooding.

Check out more severe weather tips on WNEP's YouTube Channel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Gate#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy