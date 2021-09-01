Common Ground Alliance holds 2021 forum wrap-up session Sept. 8

When: Friday, September 17, 2021, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the following climate policy, clean energy and food systems experts:. Alanah Keddell-Tuckey is the Public Outreach Specialist for DEC’s Office of Environmental Justice. In her position, she focuses on crafting materials and messaging to improve communications between EJ communities and the agency, as well as analyzing policies related to climate justice, adaptation, and social resiliency. In addition to her work for the Office of Environmental Justice, Alanah has served as the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs and worked on diversity, inclusion, education, and public outreach with the Office of Communication Services. Alanah came to state service after several years working as a Government Relations Associate with the Adirondack Council, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the Adirondack Park. Prior to this, she served as the Government Affairs Coordinator for the Empire State Pride Agenda. Alanah holds a Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School, and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from SUNY Binghamton with a minor in Sociology. She is married with four children aged 6 to 17. In her limited free time, she enjoys hiking, nature walks with her children and kayaking.