Watch a supermassive black hole feast in mesmerizing new simulation (video)

There's no consensus yet on how supermassive black holes form, but a mesmerizing new simulation is taking a crack at that question like never before. Scientists are hoping that new simulations, like the one recently created by researchers at Northwestern University, can reveal the origins of these gargantuan bodies. Among these objects are a few that are especially interesting to scientists, like the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy and the one captured in the iconic first black hole photograph made by the Event Horizon Telescope and published in 2019.