No. 25 Arizona State Lifts the Lid on the 2021 Football Season with Southern Utah in Tempe

By Arizona State University Athletics
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #25 Sun Devil Football program will lift the lid on the 2021 season this Thursday, Sept. 2 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. AZT kickoff on the Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth on the call) and will be carried over the airwaves on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone).

