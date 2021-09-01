2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E - The Most Powerful Production Vehicle From Mercedes Ever!
The first Mercedes-AMG performance plug-in hybrid is here and it is inspired by technology from F1. The new drivetrain arrives in the flagship GT four-door coupe model called the GT 63S E Performance. It will churn out over 800 horses and 1,000 pound-feet of torque, which makes it the most powerful Mercedes-AMG product ever It even comes with specs like 2.9 seconds to 62 mph, top speed of 196 mph to make it once heck of a performance car. This, right here, is the future!www.topspeed.com
Comments / 0