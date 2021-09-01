2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E - The Most Powerful Production Vehicle From Mercedes Ever!

We love that in today's hyperautomated, everything-at-your-fingertips world, the 2021 BMW M3 (and mechanically identical M4 coupe) is still available with a good ol' six-speed manual transmission. For a driver, few things heighten the connection with a car as effectively as working a clutch pedal and rowing your own gears. But the reality is that even BMW's most iconic driver's car is not immune to the demands of the modern age. If you want the ultimate version of the latest M3—the upgraded 503-hp Competition model—you're going to have to settle for an automatic. The reasoning for that split is simple: more speed.