In South Korea, IT companies such as Apple and Google may soon be prohibited from requesting a share of the income through in-app purchases. It would be the first such regulation worldwide and should other countries follow the example, it could have a significant impact on the business model of smartphone operating systems. The corresponding bill in South Korea was now adopted by the responsible parliamentary committee on Wednesday, but the vote in plenary, which was expected afterwards, was postponed. Apple and Google had gone to great lengths to agitate against the legislative plans – not only in South Korea.