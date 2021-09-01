Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

A Warning For Iowa Fans Headed to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its hard to believe that Hawkeye football is just a few days away! College football fans are ready for the season to start, and this year the fans will be back in stadiums around the country, including Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City! The Iowa Hawkeyes kick off their season against nationally ranked Indiana on Saturday, and if you're one of the thousands of fans who will be inside Kinnick on game day, there are some things that you need to know before you show up on Saturday.

koel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Hawkeye, IA
Football
Hawkeye, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Hawkeye, IA
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinnick Stadium#Iowa Hawkeye#Stadiums#American Football#The Iowa Hawkeyes#Kcrg#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy