Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Do you really need a COVID-19 booster shot? Experts disagree.

By Marie McCullough
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, the Biden administration’s plan to provide COVID-19 booster shots to fully vaccinated people beginning Sept. 20 sounded like a done deal. But many scientists have since criticized the plan as unnecessary and unethical. And on Monday, the CDC’s independent vaccine advisory committee said the evidence on boosters for all is not yet clear.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Leonhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Cdc#White House#Israelis#New York Times#Washington Post#Covid#Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

85 Percent of Breakthrough COVID Cases Now Have This in Common, Study Says

From major celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Hilary Duff to multiple U.S. senators, breakthrough COVID infections are affecting a wide range of people across the country. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these breakthrough cases are to be expected. But they're increasing as the Delta variant continues to surge, signaling a need for more research about why certain people get the virus after vaccination, and what their cases look like.
Public Healthaugustachronicle.com

Thinking of getting a fake COVID vaccine card? Here are the penalties you may face

As the delta variant sweeps across the nation and hospitalizations increase, there is another rising concern: fake COVID vaccination cards. The low-tech cards are increasingly being required to travel or gain access to public events and businesses. Those who get a COVID-19 vaccine are given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, which says what COVID-19 vaccine they received, the date they received it and where it was administered.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Delta variant – latest: 39 states a ‘very high risk’ as study shows Moderna vaccine more effective than Pfizer

As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, disease expert Larry Brilliant says the pandemic is “closer to the beginning” than the end unless everyone across the globe is vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new variants.The prediction comes amid warnings from Queen Mary University epidemiologist, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who says herd immunity is “not possible” unless the vaccine roll-out is expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds. The UK’s 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says anyone who thought children were immune to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy