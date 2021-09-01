Barnes Crossing Automotive Group drops Mazda franchise

Barnes Crossing Hyundai has dropped its Mazda franchise effective immediately, the dealership announced on Wednesday. COURTESY PHOTO

TUPELO • After nearly five decades, Tupelo will no longer have a Mazda dealership.

Barnes Crossing Automotive Group has dropped its franchise agreement with the Japanese automaker, effective immediately.

Since 2010, the dealership on North Gloster Street has been known as Barnes Crossing Hyundai Mazda, with Mazda sharing showroom space with Hyundai, the South Korean brand that has grown swiftly in the U.S.

In a statement, Barnes Crossing Hyundai said "any warranty work will be honored through the time frame of Mazda’s warranty coverage."

Barnes Crossing Auto Group also owns the largest Mazda store in Mississippi, Mazda of Jackson. It will remain open.

While BCAG said it enjoyed its relationship with Mazda, it said it was ending their affiliation in Tupelo "due to the strength of Hyundai’s sales across the United States, particularly in the Tupelo/Northeast Mississippi area."

Barnes Crossing Hyundai has sold 1,160 Hyundai vehicles year to date and currently ranks in the top 65 Hyundai dealerships in the nation. The dealership also is the largest Hyundai store in Mississippi.

"Additionally, Hyundai has encouraged all Hyundai dealers to renovate their dealership facilities and have particularly been very favorable to Barnes Crossing Hyundai, as it is the fifth largest Hyundai store in the South-Central Region, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, as well as portions of other states," the dealership said.

Last year, Hyundai sold more than 622,000 vehicles in the U.S., despite the results being skewed by the coronavirus pandemic. Those figures were down nearly 10% from the year before, but Hyundai still had a 4.27% market share.

By comparison Mazda sold 279,000 vehicles in the U.S. last year, up 0.19% from a year earlier. Mazda's market share was under 2%.

"Barnes Crossing Auto Group continues to have a good relationship with Mazda as they continue to take market share nationwide, and continue to focus in metro areas," the Tupelo-based dealership said.

For questions, customers are asked to contact the dealership at (662) 844-1383.

Mazda vehicles have been sold in Tupelo since 1975, when Raymond Hunter added the brand to his Volkswagen dealership. Hyundai was added in 1991.

Frankie Blackmon, who owned a Chevrolet and Buick and Isuzu dealerships, purchased the brands from Hunter in 2003. Blackmon moved Hyundai and Mazda to North Gloster, and in 2010, Joe Marshall and Terry Kirkpatrick purchased the dealership.