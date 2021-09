A surprise small Apex Legends: Emergence update was shipped out this morning that addresses several small bugs, microtransaction issues, and a particularly funny knockdown bug. Season 10, also known as Emergence, has been off to a pretty stable start, with the first major update happening just last week. While this update fixed the oppressive Seer, there were still a few bugs and issues with the game that players were noticing, so this small hotfix should address some of those issues. Here is the small list of patch notes for the Apex Legends: Emergence August 30th, 2021 update.