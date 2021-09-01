Report highlights commercial benefits of hosting European Tour events

Lindsey Buckingham has, obviously, toured Europe — you don’t spend decades in Fleetwood Mac without touring Europe! — but he has never been around the continent as a solo act. That will change next year when he embarks on his first-ever European tour, which will start in Dublin in the middle of May 2022 and wrap up in Kværndrup, Denmark in early June. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday at 10AM BST. More information here.