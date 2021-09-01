Cancel
Report highlights commercial benefits of hosting European Tour events

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaging a European Tour event offers benefits to the host venue that go far beyond the exposure from real-time television coverage, according to a recently published report. The TV numbers are impressive: more than 35 broadcasters show tournaments, reaching 678 million households in 167 countries. However, a venue can also enjoy increased sales and leads long after the event has finished, as well as the reputational boost gained from hosting the world’s top golfers.

