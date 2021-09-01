Cancel
Economy

IMG appointed official delivery partner for European Solheim Cup until 2038

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, has been appointed as the delivery partner of the European Solheim Cup for an initial commitment through to the end of 2038. The joint venture between the LET and Ladies European Golf Venture Ltd, (LET JV) formed in 2020, sought to appoint an experienced partner to assist their strategic planning and delivery of future European editions of one of the world’s most exciting sporting contests to help build and grow the European Solheim Cup in the coming years.

