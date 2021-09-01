Cancel
Columbus, OH

What kind of school is Bishop Sycamore? Here's what we know about the Columbus high school

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA football team ostensibly from Columbus drew national attention this past weekend when it put up a poor showing on ESPN when facing elite sports academy IMG. After that booking mistake called attention to the oddities of the Bishop Sycamore football team, it became clear that Bishop Sycamore wasn't your typical high school. It is not registered with the state for the 2021-22 school year.

www.cantonrep.com

